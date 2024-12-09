Follow us on:

Ralph Lauren Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -.3% Downside Potential

Ralph Lauren Corporation with ticker code (RL) have now 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $300.00 and $150.00 calculating the mean target price we have $232.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at $233.19 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $207.45 and the 200 day MA is $182.60. The market cap for the company is 14.33B. Currently the stock stands at: $230.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,281,043,732 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.98, revenue per share of $105.64 and a 7.74% return on assets.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the designing, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its apparel products include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, which are sold under various brand names, including Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren and other. Its range of footwear and accessories encompasses men’s, women’s, and children’s, including casual shoes, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, leather goods and other. Its fragrance category includes the Company’s men’s and women’s brands with numerous labels. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of restaurants, including The Polo Bar, RL Restaurant, Ralph’s, The Bar at Ralph Lauren and Ralph’s Coffee.

