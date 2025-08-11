Follow us on:

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: Steady Growth and a 6.34% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

For individual investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) presents a compelling opportunity. With a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, Quest Diagnostics is a significant player in the diagnostics and research industry. The company has built a robust reputation for providing essential diagnostic testing services both in the United States and internationally, which is crucial in an era where healthcare demands are continuously evolving.

At a current price of $176.96, Quest Diagnostics’ stock has seen a modest price change of 0.02%, maintaining stability within its 52-week range of $146.90 to $182.07. This stability is underscored by the stock’s technical indicators, including a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 81.16, suggesting that the stock may be overbought, which could be a point of consideration for investors looking to time their entry.

Quest Diagnostics’ forward P/E ratio of 17.04 reflects a reasonable valuation compared to industry peers, although other valuation metrics like price/book and price/sales are not readily available. The company’s revenue growth of 15.20% is a strong indicator of its operational prowess, further supported by an EPS of 8.35 and a return on equity of 14.26%. These figures highlight the company’s ability to generate profits and deliver returns to shareholders effectively.

Investors will also find Quest Diagnostics’ dividend yield of 1.81% attractive, with a payout ratio of 46.11%, indicating a balanced approach to returning capital to shareholders while retaining earnings for future growth. This strategy aligns well with the company’s long-term growth prospects and financial health.

The analyst community remains optimistic about Quest Diagnostics, with nine buy ratings and nine hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The target price range for the stock is set between $166.00 and $200.00, with an average target price of $188.19. This suggests a potential upside of 6.34%, making the current price level appealing for investors looking for growth potential in a well-established company.

Quest Diagnostics’ extensive network of laboratories, patient service centers, and strategic partnerships enables it to serve a wide array of clients, from healthcare providers and patients to government agencies and insurers. The company’s comprehensive diagnostic services are crucial in supporting healthcare decisions, which is a vital component of modern healthcare systems.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, Quest Diagnostics has consistently expanded its market presence, offering innovative services under its Quest Diagnostics brand and other affiliated brands like AmeriPath and Dermpath Diagnostics. This diversified approach has allowed the company to adapt to changing market demands and continue its trajectory of growth.

For investors considering Quest Diagnostics, the combination of stable stock performance, strong revenue growth, and a promising dividend yield offers a balanced investment opportunity. The potential upside, coupled with the company’s strategic positioning in the healthcare sector, makes DGX an attractive candidate for those looking to enhance their portfolio with a reliable healthcare stock.

