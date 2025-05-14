Follow us on:

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: Navigating Growth with a 5.41% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

As individual investors explore opportunities within the healthcare sector, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) stands out as a significant player in the diagnostics and research industry. With a robust market capitalization of $19.48 billion and a strategic foothold in the United States, Quest Diagnostics offers intriguing prospects for investor portfolios.

Currently trading at $174.49, Quest Diagnostics’ stock has experienced a slight dip of 0.01%, as reflected in its recent price change of -1.41. Despite this minor fluctuation, the stock remains within its 52-week range of $136.64 to $178.50, indicating stable performance amidst market volatility.

From a valuation perspective, Quest Diagnostics presents a forward P/E ratio of 16.57, though other traditional metrics such as trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Book ratios are unavailable. This suggests a focus on future earnings potential rather than historical comparisons. The stock’s average target price, according to analyst consensus, is $183.92, which translates to a potential upside of 5.41%. This is a compelling figure for investors seeking growth within a stable sector.

Financially, Quest Diagnostics showcases a solid revenue growth rate of 12.10%, underscoring its ability to expand its market share and adapt to evolving healthcare demands. The company’s Return on Equity (ROE) is a notable 13.95%, reflecting efficient management and a strong capacity to generate returns on shareholders’ equity. Additionally, the free cash flow stands at an impressive $817.6 million, further emphasizing the company’s financial stability and potential for reinvestment in growth initiatives.

Dividend-seeking investors will appreciate Quest Diagnostics’ yield of 1.83%, with a payout ratio of 48.04%. This balanced approach to dividends suggests a commitment to returning capital to shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings for future expansion.

Analysts offer a mixed outlook with 9 buy ratings and 10 hold ratings, yet no sell ratings. This indicates a cautious optimism about the company’s trajectory. The target price range spans from $158.69 to $200.00, providing a broad spectrum for potential price movements.

Technically, Quest Diagnostics is positioned slightly above its 50-day moving average of $170.44 and well above its 200-day moving average of $159.64, indicating a generally bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.37 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, aligning with a steady momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD of 2.14 and the signal line of 2.33 imply a stable, albeit cautious, upward trend.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, Quest Diagnostics offers a diversified range of diagnostic services under various brands. Its expansive network and innovative diagnostic solutions cater to a wide array of stakeholders, from healthcare providers to insurance companies.

For investors considering Quest Diagnostics, the company offers a blend of growth potential and stability within the healthcare sector. With a strategic focus on expanding its diagnostic services and a solid financial foundation, Quest Diagnostics remains a noteworthy consideration for those seeking to balance risk and reward in their investment portfolios.

