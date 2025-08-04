Follow us on:

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 10% Potential Upside for Savvy Investors

Broker Ratings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in the healthcare sector, operates within the Diagnostics & Research industry. With a robust market capitalization of $19.1 billion, Quest Diagnostics stands as a significant player in the United States’ healthcare landscape. The company’s comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic information services and solutions extends its reach beyond U.S. borders, engaging with a wide range of clients, from healthcare providers to government agencies.

The current trading price for Quest Diagnostics is $170.85, reflecting a modest change of 0.02% on the day. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has demonstrated a steady performance with a range between $145.79 and $182.07. This stability is supported by the company’s solid revenue growth of 15.20%, underscoring its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Valuation metrics present a mixed yet promising picture. The forward P/E ratio stands at 16.43, suggesting that Quest Diagnostics is reasonably valued relative to its expected earnings. However, other common valuation metrics such as PEG ratio, Price/Book, and Price/Sales are currently unavailable, which could be a point of consideration for investors seeking comprehensive valuation insights.

Quest Diagnostics’ financial performance is further highlighted by its earnings per share (EPS) of 8.35 and a commendable return on equity of 14.26%, reflecting efficient management and profitability. The company’s free cash flow is nearly $924.5 million, offering a solid foundation for reinvestment and shareholder returns. Furthermore, with a dividend yield of 1.87% and a payout ratio of 46.11%, Quest Diagnostics provides a stable income stream for dividend-focused investors.

From an analyst perspective, Quest Diagnostics enjoys a balanced outlook with nine buy ratings and nine hold ratings, and notably, no sell ratings. This consensus reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and growth prospects. The target price range of $166.00 to $200.00, with an average target of $188.19, indicates a potential upside of approximately 10.15%, making it an attractive proposition for investors seeking growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Technical indicators offer additional insights. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.64, while the 200-day moving average is $165.77, suggesting a slightly bullish trend over the longer term. However, the RSI (14) is at 77.46, indicating that the stock might be overbought in the near term, which could lead to price corrections. The MACD and signal line are closely aligned, hinting at potential consolidation before the next directional move.

Quest Diagnostics, founded in 1967 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, continues to evolve its service offerings. Its diverse brands, including AmeriPath and Dermpath Diagnostics, cater to a broad spectrum of healthcare needs, reinforcing its market position as a comprehensive provider of diagnostic information services.

For investors, Quest Diagnostics presents a compelling case of solid financial health, growth potential, and a resilient market position. As healthcare dynamics continue to evolve, Quest Diagnostics is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends, offering promising returns for those willing to invest in its growth trajectory.

