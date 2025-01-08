Primerica, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$309.33’, now 12.4% Upside Potential

Primerica, Inc. with ticker code (PRI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $345.00 and $283.00 and has a mean share price target at $309.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $275.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $285.83 and the 200 day MA is $254.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.21B. The current share price for the company is: $275.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,350,265,900 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.83, revenue per share of $90.80 and a 4.23% return on assets.

Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) is a provider of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Senior Health. The Company distributes the term life insurance products through its three-issuing life insurance company subsidiaries: Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life), National Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds. It also distributes mutual fund and annuity products of several third-party companies in United States. The Company’s Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants.