Post Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$125.00’, now 5.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Post Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (POST) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $140.00 and $105.00 and has a mean share price target at $125.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $118.82 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $113.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to $109.13. The market capitalization for the company is 6.97B. The current share price for the company is: $119.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,330,109,275 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.23, revenue per share of $129.83 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.

