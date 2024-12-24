Polaris Inc. Share Price Target ‘$78.79’, now 36.2% Upside Potential

Polaris Inc. with ticker code (PII) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $110.00 and $62.00 calculating the average target share price we see $78.79. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day MA is $69.23 while the 200 day moving average is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of 3.16B. The current share price for the company is: $56.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,308,849,903 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.89, revenue per share of $137.74 and a 4.04% return on assets.

Polaris Inc. is engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles that include off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters; quadricycles; boats; and related Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A), as well as aftermarket accessories and apparel. Its products are sold online and through dealers and distributors principally located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Its segments include Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment primarily consists of ORVs and snowmobiles. ORVs are four-wheel vehicles designed for off-road use and traversing a wide variety of terrain, including dunes, trails, and mud. On Road segment designs and manufactures motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles. Marine segment designs and manufactures boats which are designed to compete in key segments of the recreational marine industry.