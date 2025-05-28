Playtech Plc agrees sale of remaining HAPPYBET assets

Playtech Plc (LON:PTEC) has announced that it has reached an agreement with NetX Betting Ltd., a subsidiary of the Frankfurt listed German operator, pferdewetten.de AG regarding HAPPYBET.

Having closed the Austrian HAPPYBET business in the second half of 2024, Playtech announced in March 2025 that it had commenced a process to sell the remainder of the business in Germany. This agreement reflects the Playtech Group’s renewed focus as a predominantly pure-play B2B operator.

Pursuant to such agreement, pfederwetten.de is being given the opportunity to contract with franchise partners for the HAPPYBET shops in Germany, subject to negotiations with those franchise partners. As part of this agreement, Pfedermwetten.de will also assume ownership of certain associated hardware.

There will now be a transition period to allow pferdewetten.de to negotiate with the relevant franchise partners and for the relevant regulatory approvals to be sought from the competent authorities in Germany. It is intended that any remaining HAPPYBET assets not transferred to, or assumed by, pferdewetten.de will cease operations and, where relevant, will be wound up.