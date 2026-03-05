OSB Group PLC Reports Share Repurchase Under Ongoing Buyback Programme

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has announced that, as outlined in the announcement of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025 on 5 March 2026, it intends to commence on 6 March 2026, a share repurchase programme to return up to £100 million to shareholders. The Share Repurchase Programme aligns with the Group’s stated commitment to return excess capital to its shareholders.

The Company has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Jefferies International Limited (Jefferies) to undertake the Share Repurchase Programme on its behalf by making market purchases, as riskless principal, of the Company’s ordinary shares of one pence each on the London Stock Exchange or another recognised investment exchange1. Jefferies shall make trading decisions under the Share Repurchase Programme independently of the Company, subject to certain parameters agreed between Jefferies and the Company prior to the commencement of the Share Repurchase Programme and to the Company’s right to terminate the Agreement in certain limited circumstances. Jefferies will continue to operate the Share Repurchase Programme during any closed period.

Ordinary Shares acquired by Jefferies under the Agreement will be sold on to OSB Group Plc. It is the Company’s present intention for such repurchased Ordinary Shares to be cancelled. The purpose of the Share Repurchase Programme is therefore to reduce the Company’s share capital. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares to be acquired under the Share Repurchase Programme is 37,035,134 (being the number of Ordinary Shares the Company is authorised to repurchase under the Company’s general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025.

The Share Repurchase Programme is expected to complete no later than 6 March 2027.

Any purchase of Ordinary Shares contemplated by this announcement will be executed in accordance with the 2025 Authority, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (both as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), and Chapter 9 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules.

Any repurchase of Ordinary Shares will be announced no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred.

1CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange.