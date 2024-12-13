Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$42.60’, now 9.7% Upside Potential

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (OHI) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $37.00 with the average share target price sitting at $42.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to $35.74. The market capitalization for the company is 10.78B. Currently the stock stands at: $38.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,816,624,349 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.53, revenue per share of $4.03 and a 3.9% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.