Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$42.60’, now 12.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. with ticker code (OHI) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $37.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $42.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and the 200 day MA is $36.01. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.52B. The stock price is currently at: $37.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,847,836,921 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.89, revenue per share of $4.03 and a 3.9% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.

