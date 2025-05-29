Oil prices surge as US court blocks Trump’s tariffs

Oil prices jumped sharply this week following a pivotal decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade to overturn sweeping tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The ruling declared the tariffs, enacted without Congressional oversight and absent a clear national emergency, unconstitutional under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This judicial intervention has sent shockwaves through the commodities market, particularly energising crude oil prices amid hopes of a less combative global trade environment.

Investors have responded positively, viewing the rollback of these broad-based trade measures as a potential catalyst for increased global economic activity. With cross-border trade expected to face fewer hurdles, projections for rising industrial output and transportation demand have strengthened the outlook for oil consumption in the coming months. Brent crude futures rose over 1%, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gaining more than 1% in early trading.

The ruling is widely interpreted as a decisive reaffirmation of Congressional authority over trade policy, correcting what many saw as an overreach by the executive branch. For market watchers, this represents more than a legal technicality, it signals a return to more predictable and stable policymaking that is essential for long-term investment confidence.

However, investors are not ignoring ongoing geopolitical risks that continue to shape the supply landscape. Concerns linger over the potential for new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, which could strain supply chains already under pressure. Meanwhile, Chevron’s halted operations in Venezuela add another layer of uncertainty, keeping supply forecasts tight despite demand optimism.

Compounding this uncertainty is the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where producers will debate whether to increase output quotas for July. Market sentiment is split on whether the group will raise production to meet anticipated demand growth or maintain current levels to support prices. Either way, the decision is expected to introduce fresh volatility into an already reactive energy market.

Though the court’s ruling lifts a significant burden from global trade, it does not eliminate all existing tariffs. Sector-specific duties, particularly on steel and automobiles, remain in place for now. Furthermore, an appeal by Trump’s legal team is already in motion, suggesting that the trade policy narrative is far from settled.

For investors, this sequence of events underscores the importance of closely monitoring policy developments, especially those emerging from the legal and regulatory domains. Judicial decisions can reshape markets just as profoundly as legislative or executive actions. In this case, the shift towards a more open trade environment, even if partial and contested, could bolster investor confidence across industries reliant on global supply chains,especially energy.

