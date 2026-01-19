Oil market finds support as Iran protests ease

Oil prices saw modest gains as concerns around potential supply disruptions from Iran began to recede.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both moved slightly higher as protests in Iran lost momentum. The earlier unrest had raised fears that a broader conflict could emerge, particularly with international actors watching developments closely. For investors, the immediate implication was the possibility of export constraints or retaliatory action in the region, either of which could have impacted global oil flows.

The shift comes amid broader positioning around Middle Eastern risk. Investors had priced in the potential for a flashpoint, which could have triggered a supply shock. However, the apparent de-escalation has dampened speculation about imminent disruption. This has not resulted in any major retreat in oil prices, but instead a cautious drift upwards, reflecting a tentative return of confidence rather than a renewed rally.

