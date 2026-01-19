Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Oil market finds support as Iran protests ease

Sintana Energy Inc

Oil prices saw modest gains as concerns around potential supply disruptions from Iran began to recede.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both moved slightly higher as protests in Iran lost momentum. The earlier unrest had raised fears that a broader conflict could emerge, particularly with international actors watching developments closely. For investors, the immediate implication was the possibility of export constraints or retaliatory action in the region, either of which could have impacted global oil flows.

The shift comes amid broader positioning around Middle Eastern risk. Investors had priced in the potential for a flashpoint, which could have triggered a supply shock. However, the apparent de-escalation has dampened speculation about imminent disruption. This has not resulted in any major retreat in oil prices, but instead a cautious drift upwards, reflecting a tentative return of confidence rather than a renewed rally.

Sintana Energy Inc (TSX-V:SEI, OTCQX:SEUSF) is a public oil and natural gas exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange. 

Share on:

Latest Company News

Sintana Energy Inc

Oil market finds support as Iran protests ease

Oil prices edge up as risk from Iranian protests recedes, easing supply concerns.
Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy provides MI 61-101 disclosure on Challenger acquisition

Sintana Energy Inc. has provided additional disclosure regarding the application of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 in connection with its completed acquisition of Challenger Energy Group plc by way of scheme of arrangement effective December 16, 2025.
Sintana Energy Inc

Oil prices climb as Venezuela reenters the supply equation

Oil prices are rising as investors start to price in Venezuela’s slow return to the global supply picture.
Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy approves RSU grants and new share issuance

Sintana Energy Inc has approved the grant of 7.25 million restricted share units to directors and service providers and confirmed the exercise of stock options and conversion of RSUs into common shares.
Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy begins trading on AIM following London admission

Sintana Energy Inc. has announced the admission of its common shares to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, with trading commencing on 23 December 2025 under the ticker SEI.
Sintana Energy Inc

Oil prices react as US moves tighten grip on Venezuelan crude

Oil prices lifted as the US ramps up maritime enforcement near Venezuela, adding a new layer of geopolitical risk to global crude flows.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple