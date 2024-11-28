OGE Energy Corp. Share Price Target ‘$40.73’, now -7.5% Downside Potential

OGE Energy Corp. with ticker code (OGE) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $46.00 and $35.00 with the average share target price sitting at $40.73. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.36 and the 200 day MA is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of 8.86B. Currently the stock stands at: $44.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,191,680,314 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.84, revenue per share of $13.92 and a 3.17% return on assets.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.