OGE Energy Corp. Share Price Target ‘$40.73’, now 1.2% Upside Potential

OGE Energy Corp. with ticker code (OGE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $46.00 and $35.00 with the average share target price sitting at $40.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $40.24 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is $41.96 and the 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of 8.15B. The current share price for the company is: $40.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,247,295,610 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.01, revenue per share of $13.92 and a 3.17% return on assets.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.