Nustar Energy L.P. with 10.67% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nustar Energy L.P. which can be found using ticker (NS) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19.5 and 17 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $18.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $16.29 and the 200 day moving average is $15.51. The market capitalization for the company is $1,664m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nustarenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,104m based on the market consensus.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. Storage segment offers storage, handling, and other services for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment provides bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast, and blending operations with Central East System primarily for ship owners, including cruise line companies, marketers, and traders. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.67% with the ex dividend date set at 7-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 41.67, revenue per share of 15.26 and a 5.67% return on assets.

