Novanta Inc. Share Price Target ‘$178.00’, now 6.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Novanta Inc. which can be found using ticker (NOVT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $187.00 and $169.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $178.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $166.62 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is $173.62 and the 200 day moving average is $169.35. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.89B. The stock price is currently at: $164.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,294,600,851 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 98.81, revenue per share of $25.69 and a 5.35% return on assets.

Novanta Inc. is a global supplier of core technology solutions to medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. Its segments include Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, laser beam delivery, carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products to customers worldwide. The Vision segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorder and video integration technologies. The Precision Motion segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles to customers worldwide.

