NEXT plc reports strong Christmas sales, raises profit guidance for 2025

Next Plc
NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has announced its latest trading update.

HEADLINES

Christmas Trading and Full Year Guidance – Year Ending January 2025

● In the nine weeks to 28 December, full price sales were up +6.0% versus last year. This number
is slightly flattered by the timing of the end-of-season Sale . Adjusting for this effect, underlying
full price sales were up +5.7%, which compares to our previous guidance for the period of +3.5%.
● The over-achievement adds £27m to full price sales, and increases our full year guidance for
Group profit before tax by +£5m to £1,010m.
● Group profit before tax is now forecast to be up +10.0% versus last year, and pre-tax Earnings Per
Share (EPS) up +11.4%.

Initial Guidance for the Year Ahead – Year Ending January 2026

● Full price sales growth forecast to be up +3.5%.
● Group profit before tax forecast to be £1,046m, up +3.6%.
● Share buybacks forecast to enhance EPS by +3.1%, resulting in pre-tax EPS growth of +6.7%.

The remainder of this statement is divided into two sections: Part 1 focuses on the current year and
Part 2 gives guidance for sales, profit and cash flow in the year ahead.

3127S_1-2025-1-6Download
    Latest Company News

    Next Plc

    Next Plc Strong Q3 Performance with a Boost from Winter Demand, Shore Capital Comments

    Next Plc (LON:NXT) surpasses forecasts with a 7.6% sales increase in Q3 fueled by winter demand, achieving robust growth across online and retail sectors.
    Next Plc

    NEXT Plc increases FY profit guidance by +£20m to £980m

    NEXT Plc (LON:NXT) surpasses expectations in Q2, with full price sales up 3.2%. First half sales rise by 8%, prompting a profit guidance increase for the full year.
    British Land company plc

    British Land Company PLC Appoints Amanda James as Non-Executive Director with Extensive Financial and Retail Expertise

    British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) appoints Amanda James as Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive finance and retail experience from NEXT Plc.
    Next Plc

    NEXT Plc materially outperformed expectations, profit at a record high of £918m

    Discover NEXT plc's (LON:NXT) impressive performance in the year ending 27 January 2024, with record profits and exciting business developments.
    Next Plc

    Next Plc increases FY guidance to £905m, up 4.0% versus last year

