NEXT plc reports strong Christmas sales, raises profit guidance for 2025

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has announced its latest trading update.

HEADLINES

Christmas Trading and Full Year Guidance – Year Ending January 2025

● In the nine weeks to 28 December, full price sales were up +6.0% versus last year. This number

is slightly flattered by the timing of the end-of-season Sale . Adjusting for this effect, underlying

full price sales were up +5.7%, which compares to our previous guidance for the period of +3.5%.

● The over-achievement adds £27m to full price sales, and increases our full year guidance for

Group profit before tax by +£5m to £1,010m.

● Group profit before tax is now forecast to be up +10.0% versus last year, and pre-tax Earnings Per

Share (EPS) up +11.4%.

Initial Guidance for the Year Ahead – Year Ending January 2026

● Full price sales growth forecast to be up +3.5%.

● Group profit before tax forecast to be £1,046m, up +3.6%.

● Share buybacks forecast to enhance EPS by +3.1%, resulting in pre-tax EPS growth of +6.7%.

The remainder of this statement is divided into two sections: Part 1 focuses on the current year and

Part 2 gives guidance for sales, profit and cash flow in the year ahead.