Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$198.50’, now 25.2% Upside Potential

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NXST) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $175.00 with the average share target price sitting at $198.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $158.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $169.49 and the 200 day MA is $166.76. The market capitalization for the company is 4.91B. The current share price for the company is: $158.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,147,356,667 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.18, revenue per share of $158.15 and a 6.1% return on assets.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 full-power television stations and one AM radio station. The Company has a single segment, broadcast. The broadcast segment includes television stations and related community focused websites that it owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States. It provides NewsNation, which is a national cable news network; two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services; and WGN-AM, which is a Chicago radio station. The other activities of the Company include operating The CW, digital businesses, corporate functions, the management of certain real estate assets, including revenues from leasing certain owned office and production facilities, and eliminations.