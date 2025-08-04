Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Rating Update: Exploring a 30% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) is drawing considerable attention in the healthcare sector, particularly among investors focused on drug manufacturers specializing in both specialty and generic products. With a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, this San Diego-based company is at the forefront of developing treatments for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its flagship product, INGREZZA, is already making waves in treating tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease.

Currently, NBIX is trading at $128.91, near the higher end of its 52-week range of $87.54 to $153.29. Investors have shown confidence in the stock, reflected in its forward P/E ratio of 14.35, suggesting expectations of future earnings growth. It’s noteworthy that the company’s P/E ratio is not applicable in trailing terms, which may indicate a transitional phase with expectations of robust forward earnings.

The company’s revenue growth is particularly impressive at 16.50%, demonstrating its strong position in the market. While net income data is not available, the EPS stands at a healthy 3.38, and the return on equity is a solid 13.39%. Neurocrine Biosciences is generating significant free cash flow, amounting to $367 million, which strengthens its financial flexibility for further research and development or potential acquisitions.

A key aspect of NBIX’s appeal is the overwhelming analyst confidence, with 23 buy ratings against just three holds and no sell recommendations. The average target price set by analysts is $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 30.58%. This significant growth potential is likely to attract investors looking for substantial returns in the healthcare domain.

Despite the promising financial and market performance, NBIX does not currently offer a dividend, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%. This strategy could be interpreted as a focus on reinvesting earnings into expanding its pipeline and strengthening its market position.

On the technical front, NBIX exhibits a positive momentum, trading above both its 50-day moving average of $127.97 and its 200-day moving average of $123.22. The RSI (14) is at 59.88, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish sentiment. The MACD is positive at 1.16, though slightly below the signal line of 1.87, suggesting that investors should keep an eye on potential short-term price corrections.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical giants such as AbbVie and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company further enhance its growth prospects. These partnerships, along with its robust product pipeline, position NBIX as a compelling investment opportunity for those interested in the future of healthcare innovations.

For investors seeking exposure to a dynamic company with a promising pipeline in the healthcare sector, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. presents an intriguing proposition. With strong analyst backing, a robust development pipeline, and potential upside, NBIX is certainly a stock to watch in the coming months.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple