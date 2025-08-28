National Research Corporation (NRC) Stock Analysis: A 58.28% Return on Equity in the Healthcare Sector

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) is a noteworthy player in the healthcare sector, specializing in health information services. With a market capitalization of $357.02 million, the company stands as a significant entity in its niche. Investors might be particularly intrigued by the company’s impressive return on equity (ROE) of 58.28%, a standout figure that signifies robust financial health and operational efficiency.

**Price Performance and Technical Indicators**

Currently trading at $15.48, NRC’s stock has experienced minimal price fluctuations, showing a slight increase of 0.01% recently. The stock’s 52-week range of $10.13 to $22.86 indicates a history of volatility, offering potential opportunities for astute investors. Technical indicators such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which stand at $15.30 and $15.56 respectively, suggest that the stock is trading close to these averages, indicating a potential consolidation phase.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.84 is close to the neutral 50 mark, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at present. The MACD at 0.20, with a signal line at 0.13, indicates a positive trend, albeit not a strong momentum at this time.

**Revenue Dynamics and Profitability**

While National Research Corporation has witnessed a revenue contraction of 2.80%, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 0.77 provides a glimpse into its profitability. Despite the absence of specific net income data, the high ROE underscores the company’s ability to generate significant returns on shareholders’ equity, a critical metric for evaluating management effectiveness.

Moreover, NRC’s free cash flow of $9,865,875.00 showcases its ability to generate cash, a vital component for funding dividends, reducing debt, and supporting future growth initiatives.

**Dividend Insights**

For income-focused investors, NRC offers a dividend yield of 3.10%, supported by a payout ratio of 62.34%. This suggests a well-balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings to reinvest in the business. The sustainable dividend policy maintains investor confidence, particularly in times of market uncertainty.

**Analyst Ratings and Market Sentiment**

Interestingly, there are currently no buy, hold, or sell ratings for NRC, reflecting a lack of consensus among analysts, which might suggest that the stock is flying under the radar. This absence of analyst coverage could present an opportunity for independent investors to capitalize on potential market inefficiencies.

**Strategic Positioning and Offerings**

National Research Corporation’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions positions it as a critical partner for healthcare organizations aiming to enhance patient and employee experiences. By leveraging analytics and insights, NRC aids in improving service recovery, care transitions, and brand loyalty. Its cutting-edge offerings, like the Huey AI engine, further solidify its stance as a leader in healthcare experience management.

**Investor Outlook**

For investors considering NRC, the standout ROE, coupled with a solid dividend yield, presents a compelling case. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing healthcare experiences through innovative solutions positions it well in a sector characterized by continuous demand for quality and efficiency improvements. While revenue growth has been negative, the company’s ability to maintain profitability and generate cash flow remains strong.

Overall, National Research Corporation embodies a blend of stability and innovation, making it a potentially valuable addition to a diversified investment portfolio in the healthcare sector. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.