Murphy USA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$495.00’, now -9.5% Downside Potential

Murphy USA Inc. which can be found using ticker (MUSA) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $590.00 and $370.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $495.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $546.77 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $507.71 and the 200 day moving average is $472.74. The company has a market cap of 11.10B. The current share price for the company is: $547.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,044,569,253 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.68, revenue per share of $880.27 and a 10.95% return on assets.

Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company markets refined products through a network of retail gasoline stores and to unbranded wholesale customers. It also operates non-fuel convenience stores in the northeast of United States. Its business also includes certain product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its retail stores are located in approximately 27 states, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States. It has a total of approximately 1,712 retail stores of which 1,151 are Murphy USA, 404 are Murphy Express and 157 are QuickChek.