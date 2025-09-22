Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Momentum emerges from a narrow corner of Chinese tech

Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese equities edged modestly higher at the start of the week, but the real story is not in the indices. A sharp rotation unfolded within the technology complex, with manufacturers tethered to global supply chains moving decisively ahead of the broader market. Gains were most pronounced in a concentrated group of Apple-related suppliers and AI hardware players, several of which triggered limit-up moves on the day.

What stands out is the nature of the move: not thematic, not policy-led, but seemingly catalysed by tangible commercial activity. A surge in demand visibility, underpinned by signals of increased integration with international AI platforms and smartphone cycles, has drawn fresh capital into a segment of the market often treated with caution.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations factsheet: annual returns rise to 53.9% in July

China’s stimulus measures supported domestic demand and economic resilience in 2025, with strong industrial production and retail sales. Policy support and fiscal spending helped performance, although challenges in real estate and US-China trade tensions remained.
Fidelity

China-focussed UK stock FCSS reports 27% annual share price rise

China’s stimulus drove economic recovery, with stock selection in Hesai Group, LexinFintech and VNET adding value despite underweights in Xiaomi, Xpeng and Tuhu, while over the 12 months to 30 June 2025 the Trust’s NAV rose 28.0% and its share price gained 27.3%, outperforming the reference index’s 23.4%.
Fidelity China Special Situations

Investing in China Funds Offers Most Attractive Entry Point Now

Why current market dislocations may present compelling opportunities for discerning long-term investors.
Fidelity

Top China fund FCSS posts 15.1% share price gain

China’s resilient economic momentum and targeted stimulus provided a constructive backdrop, with standout gains from AI and fintech holdings helping the Trust deliver a strong double-digit NAV rise over the year.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) Annual Financial Report 2025

Fidelity China Special Situations delivers its strongest annual performance since 2021, increased its ordinary dividend by 25 per cent, and continued to narrow the share-price discount while maintaining a disciplined approach to gearing and costs
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations buoyed by Q1 GDP, policy support and investor sentiment

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) reports on April 2025, highlighting China's economic resilience and the impact of stimulus measures on market trends.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple