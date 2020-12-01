Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc appoint Bridget Guerin to the board

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) have announced that, following a process run by Peter Dicks, the Company’s Senior Independent Director, Bridget Guerin has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair designate of the Company, with effect from 1 December 2020. She will also join the Audit and Management Engagement Committee. As part of the board succession plan, Andy Pomfret, the current Chairman, will leave the board at the next AGM of the Company, currently due to be held in September 2021.

Bridget Guerin had an executive career in financial services marketing with Ivory & Sime, Schroders and the Matrix Group. She is currently Chairman of the Schroder Income Growth Fund plc, a non-executive director of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc and the Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc. In September 2020 she stepped down from the board of Charles Stanley Group PLC where she was a non-executive director for eight years.

Andy Pomfret, Chairman, said: “All the existing directors joined the Company’s Board when it listed in April 2015 and will therefore need to step down by April 2024. By appointing Bridget as Chair designate, she will have the opportunity to oversee the appointment of the new directors of the Company. I’m personally delighted that Bridget has decided to join the board, bringing extensive Investment Trust experience, and I look forward to working with her during our handover period. She will be joining the board during a year where the Company has achieved significant outperformance, with an unaudited one-year NAV return to 31 October 2020 of 27.5%.”

Bridget Guerin commented, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of an Investment Trust that has a very specific remit of investing in UK quoted Companies with a market capitalisation of less than £150m. This trust meets the demand of investors who want to invest in companies which have the potential for significant growth. It benefits from the excellent management team of Gervais Williams and Martin Turner and from the investment trust structure, which is ideal for managing this specialist portfolio of microcap companies.”

As at 30 November 2020, Bridget Guerin held 25,000 shares in the Company.