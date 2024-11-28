Mattel, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$23.96’, now 28.6% Upside Potential

Mattel, Inc. with ticker code (MAT) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $28.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $23.96. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.63 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to $18.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.32B. The current share price for the company is: $18.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,124,584,091 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.94, revenue per share of $15.53 and a 6.73% return on assets.

Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company’s segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.