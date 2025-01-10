Man Group PLC 31.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Man Group PLC with ticker (LON:EMG) now has a potential upside of 31.4% according to Canaccord Genuity.



EMG.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 272 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Man Group PLC share price of 207 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 31.4%. Trading has ranged between 197 (52 week low) and 279 (52 week high) with an average of 2,214,817 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,446,011,486.



Man Group plc is a United Kingdom-based technology-empowered active investment management company. The Company is focused on delivering performance and client portfolio solutions by deploying the latest technology across its business. It provides long-only, alternative and private market products on a single and multi-manager basis. It develops bespoke solutions and fund of hedge fund services which utilize the Company’s advanced technology, infrastructure and expertise. Its technology platform facilitates alpha generation, portfolio management, trade execution, operations, compliance, risk management and accounting, as well as providing firm-wide end user collaboration tools. Its platform is built to handle scale, complexity and customization. The Company offers its investors tailored investment programs, illustrating its commitment. The Company operates its investment management businesses through its investment managers, namely Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man GPM and Man Varagon.







