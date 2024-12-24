Littelfuse, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$295.33’, now 26.0% Upside Potential

Littelfuse, Inc. with ticker code (LFUS) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $310.00 and $280.00 calculating the average target share price we see $295.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $234.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $249.61 while the 200 day moving average is $250.68. The market capitalization for the company is 5.87B. Currently the stock stands at: $236.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,400,193,693 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.39, revenue per share of $88.36 and a 4.44% return on assets.

Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.