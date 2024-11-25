Liontrust Asset Management PLC 6.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Liontrust Asset Management PLC with ticker (LON:LIO) now has a potential upside of 6.7% according to Deutsche.



LIO.L



Deutsche set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price of 469 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 6.7%. Trading has ranged between 410 (52 week low) and 865 (52 week high) with an average of 727,494 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £306,511,270.



Liontrust Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a specialist fund management business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Liontrust Fund Partners LLP, is engaged in managing unit trusts; Liontrust Investment Partners LLP and Liontrust Portfolio Management Limited, provides investment management services to professional investors directly, through investment consultants and through other professional advisers; and Liontrust International (Luxembourg) S.A., is engaged in distribution business. It invests on behalf of its clients, such as institutional investors, professional intermediaries and private investors who are primarily, but not exclusively, based in the United Kingdom and Europe. These investments are managed through funds, portfolios, and segregated accounts. These assets are invested with the objective of delivering long-term performance to help its clients to achieve their investment goals.







