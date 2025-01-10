Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Legal & General Group Plc 32.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Legal & General Group Plc with ticker (LON:LGEN) now has a potential upside of 32.8% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

LGEN.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 295 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Legal & General Group Plc share price of 222 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 32.8%. Trading has ranged between 211 (52 week low) and 259 (52 week high) with an average of 15,784,567 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £12,982,677,922.

Legal & General Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company operates through five segments: Institutional Retirement, Asset Management, Insurance, Retail Retirement, and Corporate Investments. Institutional Retirement segment represents worldwide pension risk transfer business opportunities. Asset Management segment provides platform capability in private markets across Real Estate, Private Credit and Infrastructure, including through an accelerated programme of fund launches. Insurance segment which primarily represents UK protection (both group and retail) and US retail protection business (US Insurance). Retail Retirement segment which represents retail annuity and drawdown products, workplace savings and lifetime mortgage loans. Corporate Investments segment which represents a portfolio of non-strategic assets managed separately with the goal of maximizing shareholder value ahead of potential divestment.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Legal & General Group Plc 32.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Legal & General Group Plc 27.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Legal & General

    Legal & General appoints Eric Adler as Asset Management Chief Executive

    Legal & General appoints Eric Adler as new CEO of Asset Management, aiming for significant growth in public and private market platforms by 2028.
    Legal & General

    Legal & General to sell UK house builder CALA Group

    Broker Ratings

    Legal & General Group Plc 8.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Legal & General Group Plc 26.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.