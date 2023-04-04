Lancashire Holdings Limited 7.7% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Lancashire Holdings Limited with ticker (LON:LRE) now has a potential upside of 7.7% according to Morgan Stanley.







Morgan Stanley set a target price of 590 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lancashire Holdings Limited share price of 548 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 7.7%. Trading has ranged between 360 (52 week low) and 670 (52 week high) with an average of 789,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,344,426,525.



Lancashire Holdings Limited is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products with operations in London, Bermuda, and Australia. It operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The reinsurance segment contains casualty reinsurance, property reinsurance and specialty reinsurance. Casualty reinsurance comprises casualty, professional and financial lines, and accident and health reinsurance. Property reinsurance comprises its catastrophe exposed reinsurance classes as well as its excess of loss risk and other property treaty portfolios. Specialty reinsurance comprises its reinsurance offering for classes, such as aviation, marine and energy, as well as its property retrocession portfolio. The insurance segment includes aviation insurance, casualty insurance, energy and marine insurance, property insurance and specialty insurance. Casualty insurance comprises its accident and health insurance sub-class and a small amount of professional lines insurance.







