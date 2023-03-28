Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg which can be found using ticker (PHG) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 19 and 18 calculating the average target price we see $18.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and the 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14,500m. Visit the company website at: https://www.philips.com

The potential market cap would be $16,580m based on the market consensus.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Prisma Health, and the University Health System of San Antonio to help the health system standardize patient monitoring, drive interoperability, and lay the foundation for enterprise-wide platform; and Oulu University Hospital to deliver advanced image-guided therapy solutions. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.55% with the ex dividend date set at 12-5-2022 (DMY).