Kier Group plc 43.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Kier Group plc with ticker (LON:KIE) now has a potential upside of 43.8% according to Berenberg Bank.

KIE.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 210 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kier Group plc share price of 146 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 43.8%. Trading has ranged between 123 (52 week low) and 163 (52 week high) with an average of 1,774,227 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £662,950,997.

Kier Group plc is an infrastructure services and construction company. The Company is a provider of infrastructure services, construction, and property development. The Company’s segments include Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. The Infrastructure Services segment consists of Highways, Infrastructure and Utilities businesses. The Highways business designs, builds and maintains roads for National Highways, Transport for London and a number of district and county councils. The Infrastructure business delivers major and complex infrastructure and civil engineering projects. The Utilities business provides construction and maintenance services, under long-term contracts, to the water, energy, and telecom sectors. The Construction segment comprises regional building, strategic projects, Kier Places, as well as its international business. The Property segment invests and develops primarily mixed-use commercial and residential schemes and sites across the United Kingdom.



