KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$21.25’, now 16.1% Upside Potential

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $43.00 and $17.00 with the average share target price sitting at $21.25. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $18.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $18.11 while the 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of 18.15B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $18.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $21,061,951,659 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of Infinity, revenue per share of $5.19 and a 0.08% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.