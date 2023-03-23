KB Home – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

KB Home with ticker code (KBH) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 55 and 29 with the average target price sitting at $41.27. Now with the previous closing price of $36.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $36.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to $31.54. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,021m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kbhome.com

The potential market cap would be $3,403m based on the market consensus.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.68% with the ex dividend date set at 1-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.92, revenue per share of 79.48 and a 11.14% return on assets.