Jet2 PLC 22.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 2,050 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jet2 PLC share price of 1,673 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 22.5%. Trading has ranged between 1,202 (52 week low) and 1,679 (52 week high) with an average of 520,762 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,518,635,247.



Jet2 plc is a United Kingdom-based leisure travel company. The Company is specialized in offering package holidays by its ATOL licensed provider, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European Leisure Cities, and scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com. Jet2.com flies to approximately 65 Sun, City and Ski destinations across Europe and beyond. Jet2holidays is a package holiday provider to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. Jet2holidays also offers choice of hotels and durations, 22 kilograms (kg) baggage and in-resort transfers. The Company’s other brands include Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes and VIBE.







