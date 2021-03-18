Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

JD Sports Fashion completes acquisition of DTLR

JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) has announced that, further to the announcement made on 1 February 2021, it has formally completed its acquisition of DTLR Villa LLC on 17 March 2021.

All the terms of the transaction remain as outlined in the announcement made on 1 February 2021.

Glenn Gaynor, Co-CEO of DTLR, added:

“The DTLR Team look forward to being part of the JD family.  We are excited for the future and eager to work alongside JD to enhance DTLR’s connection with the consumer and the communities we serve.”

Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion, said:

“We are delighted that this transaction, which gives us an enhanced presence in the north and east of the United States, has now formally completed. We look forward to working with the experienced management team at DTLR and all our colleagues in the United States to further enhance our premium retail experience and become a leading customer destination for sneakers and lifestyle apparel.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.