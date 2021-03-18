JD Sports Fashion completes acquisition of DTLR

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) has announced that, further to the announcement made on 1 February 2021, it has formally completed its acquisition of DTLR Villa LLC on 17 March 2021.

All the terms of the transaction remain as outlined in the announcement made on 1 February 2021.

Glenn Gaynor, Co-CEO of DTLR, added: “The DTLR Team look forward to being part of the JD family. We are excited for the future and eager to work alongside JD to enhance DTLR’s connection with the consumer and the communities we serve.”