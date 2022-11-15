Japan income fund JSGI top ten investments (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 October 2022:
|Raito Kogyo
|3.7%
|Capcom
|2.4%
|Milbon
|2.3%
|Square Enix
|2.2%
|Nippon Gas
|2.2%
|MEC
|2.1%
|Mitsui Fudosan
|2.1%
|Taiyo Yuden
|2.1%
|Biprogy Inc
|2.1%
|Cosmos Pharmaceutical
|2.1%
|Total
|23.2%
Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LONJSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.