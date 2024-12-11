James Fisher and Sons PLC 21.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

James Fisher and Sons PLC with ticker (LON:FSJ) now has a potential upside of 21.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 375 GBX for the company, which when compared to the James Fisher and Sons PLC share price of 309 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 21.6%. Trading has ranged between 239 (52 week low) and 371 (52 week high) with an average of 40,607 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £157,428,448.



James Fisher and Sons plc is a United Kingdom-based global engineering services company. The Company’s divisions include Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. The Energy division serves the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. It is engaged in the provision of specialist products and support services, and a provider of turnkey operations to the oil and gas industry. It assists offshore renewable energy developers with technical and operational aspects of site preparation, installation support, commissioning and specialist operation and maintenance. It is engaged in the provision of submarine rescue and technical solutions, special operations, diving equipment and marine engineering for the global defense industry. It provides a comprehensive range of products, services, and solutions for the global maritime transport industry. The Company serves customers in specialized segments of the marine market, including defense, oil and gas, ports, construction, and renewables.







