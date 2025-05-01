Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 16.72% Potential Upside in the Industrials Sector

Broker Ratings

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J), a stalwart in the industrials sector, is catching the eye of investors with its robust presence in the engineering and construction industry. With a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, the company is a significant player in the United States and has extended its footprint across Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. As of the latest trading session, Jacobs Solutions’ stock price stands at $123.80, following a minor change of -0.11, highlighting a stable yet promising investment opportunity.

The stock’s 52-week range spans from $110.79 to $149.25, positioning its current price closer to the lower end. This presents a compelling potential upside of 16.72%, as indicated by analyst ratings. The average target price is set at $144.49, with a high estimate reaching up to $175.00, suggesting room for significant growth.

A closer look at the company’s valuation metrics reveals a forward P/E ratio of 18.01, suggesting a fair valuation relative to its projected earnings. However, other valuation indicators such as PEG ratio, price/book, and price/sales are not available, which may pose a challenge for some investors seeking a comprehensive valuation perspective. Despite these gaps, Jacobs Solutions’ revenue growth of 4.40% and its free cash flow of over $1.1 billion underscore its operational strength.

From a performance standpoint, the company’s return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.17%, reflecting efficient management of shareholder investments. Moreover, with an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.66, Jacobs Solutions demonstrates its capacity to generate profit on a per-share basis. The dividend yield of 1.03% and a payout ratio of 31.69% indicate a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining enough capital for reinvestment and growth.

Analyst sentiment towards Jacobs Solutions is predominantly positive, with 11 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. This optimistic outlook is further supported by technical indicators. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $121.78 suggests a stable short-term performance, while the 200-day moving average of $129.65 provides a longer-term perspective that the stock has some ground to recover. The RSI (14) value of 40.65 implies that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which aligns well with the stable MACD and signal line indicators.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Jacobs Solutions has built a legacy by offering an extensive range of consulting, planning, architecture, design, engineering, and infrastructure delivery services. Its diverse portfolio spans sectors like consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, and transport, making it a versatile entity in the engineering and construction industry.

For individual investors looking at the industrials sector, Jacobs Solutions Inc. represents a blend of stability and growth potential. While the absence of some valuation metrics might require a cautious approach, the company’s strong cash flows, solid dividend policy, and positive analyst ratings offer a persuasive case for investment. As the company continues to leverage its global presence and sector expertise, it remains a stock worth monitoring for those seeking exposure to a well-established player with a promising upside.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    News Corporation (NWS) Stock Analysis: Valuation Insights and Analyst Consensus

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Analysis: Insights into Growth Potential and Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Stock Analysis: Navigating the 5.04% Potential Upside with Strategic Insights

    Broker Ratings

    Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investor Outlook: Exploring a Potential 15% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside Amidst Robust Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 19% Potential Upside in the Gold Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.