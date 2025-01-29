J Sainsbury plc 18.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

J Sainsbury plc with ticker (LON:SBRY) now has a potential upside of 18.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 305 GBX for the company, which when compared to the J Sainsbury plc share price of 257 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 18.5%. Trading has ranged between 238 (52 week low) and 301 (52 week high) with an average of 6,198,434 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,025,356,878.



J Sainsbury PLC is a United Kingdom-based merchandise retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises the sale of food, household, general merchandise, clothing and fuel primarily through store and online channels. The Financial Services segment comprises banking and insurance services through Sainsbury’s Bank and Argos Financial Services. It is focused on food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online, is supported by its brands, including Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank. Its Tu is a clothing retailer that offers a range of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. Tu also offers a range of specialist sizes with its own brand petites and maternity offers. It also offers groceries under various categories, such as fruit and veg, meat and fish, dairy, chilled, bakery, frozen, food cupboard, drinks, health and beauty, baby, household, pet and home.









