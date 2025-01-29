Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

J Sainsbury plc 18.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

J Sainsbury plc with ticker (LON:SBRY) now has a potential upside of 18.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

SBRY.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 305 GBX for the company, which when compared to the J Sainsbury plc share price of 257 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 18.5%. Trading has ranged between 238 (52 week low) and 301 (52 week high) with an average of 6,198,434 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,025,356,878.

J Sainsbury PLC is a United Kingdom-based merchandise retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises the sale of food, household, general merchandise, clothing and fuel primarily through store and online channels. The Financial Services segment comprises banking and insurance services through Sainsbury’s Bank and Argos Financial Services. It is focused on food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online, is supported by its brands, including Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank. Its Tu is a clothing retailer that offers a range of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. Tu also offers a range of specialist sizes with its own brand petites and maternity offers. It also offers groceries under various categories, such as fruit and veg, meat and fish, dairy, chilled, bakery, frozen, food cupboard, drinks, health and beauty, baby, household, pet and home.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    J Sainsburys plc

    J Sainsbury Plc boosts market share and sales with record-breaking Christmas

    J Sainsbury Plc achieved its fifth consecutive year of Christmas market share growth, with strong sales and customer satisfaction during the festive season.
    J Sainsburys plc

    Sainsbury (J) Expanding Aldi Price Match Initiative to Convenience Stores Positive say Shore Capital

    Sainsbury's extends its Aldi Price Match to Local stores, enhancing value with competitive pricing on 200 essential items, driving customer satisfaction.
    J Sainsburys plc

    J Sainsbury’s Paving the Way for Sustainable Growth with “Next Level” Strategy

    Broker Ratings

    J Sainsbury plc 15.0% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Natwest Group

    Natwest to buy Sainsbury’s Bank

    NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announces an agreement to acquire Sainsbury's Bank's retail banking assets, adding £2.5 billion in customer assets and one million accounts.
    Broker Ratings

    J Sainsbury plc -.9% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.