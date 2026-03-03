itim targets the margin gap in UK retail

Retail excellence is not a branding exercise. It is a financial discipline. For UK retailers operating on structurally low margins, it represents a practical route towards restoring profitability and improving resilience. When properly implemented, retail excellence aligns operational efficiency with commercial effectiveness, creating the conditions required to approach a 10% net profit outcome.

In a 2024 survey of 120 UK retailers, 85% reported net profit margins below 5%. At this level, even modest disruption can erode earnings materially. Limited surplus cash restricts investment in technology, store upgrades or capability building. The traditional product first model, centred on range expansion and promotional intensity, has reached its limits.

The alternative is a customer centric operating model embedded at structural level. This is not a marketing repositioning. It involves reworking how ranging, pricing, space planning, supply chain and store execution interact, so that decisions are driven by measurable customer value and commercial return.

The platform developed by ITIM is designed to make these changes routine. By integrating planning, trading and supply chain processes into a single architecture, the company seeks to remove fragmentation across systems and functions.

