Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$549.93’, now 1.2% Upside Potential

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. with ticker code (ISRG) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $650.00 and $265.00 calculating the average target share price we see $549.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $543.60 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is $518.33 while the 200 day moving average is $449.50. The company has a market capitalization of 194.02B. The current share price for the company is: $544.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $196,276,258,060 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 87.72, revenue per share of $22.22 and a 7.95% return on assets.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company’s products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.