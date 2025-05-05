Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings and 10.37% Potential Upside Highlight Growth Prospects

Broker Ratings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) stands as a formidable player in the technology sector, particularly within the Software – Application industry. With a sprawling market capitalization of $176.59 billion, the company has etched its dominance in financial management, compliance, and marketing services, serving a diverse clientele from small businesses to individual consumers. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit’s strategic segments—Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax—are tailored to provide comprehensive financial solutions that cater to various market needs.

As of the latest trading session, Intuit’s stock price is $631.68, showing a slight uptick of 0.01%. The stock has traversed a 52-week range of $544.07 to $706.25, indicating robust investor interest and market activity. Despite not having a trailing P/E ratio available, the forward P/E ratio is pegged at 28.46, suggesting a level of investor confidence in its future earnings potential.

One of the standout metrics for Intuit is its impressive revenue growth of 41.00%, a testament to its strategic initiatives and market penetration capabilities. Its earnings per share (EPS) stands at 10.68, underscoring the company’s profitability. Furthermore, Intuit’s return on equity (ROE) of 17.42% highlights its efficient use of investor capital to generate earnings. The company also boasts a substantial free cash flow of approximately $4.62 billion, providing it with ample liquidity for reinvestment opportunities, debt reduction, or shareholder returns.

Dividend-seeking investors will note Intuit’s dividend yield of 0.66%, coupled with a payout ratio of 36.30%. This balance indicates a commitment to returning value to shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings to fuel future growth.

Analyst sentiment around Intuit remains predominantly positive, with 26 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The consensus target price range is $530.00 to $785.00, with an average target price of $697.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37% from its current price level. Such optimism is grounded in the company’s innovative product offerings and strategic market positioning.

From a technical standpoint, Intuit’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $598.21 and $621.66, respectively. The stock’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is at 40.52, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a stable entry point for potential investors. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) at 8.64, with a signal line of 3.78, suggests bullish momentum may be building, aligning with the positive analyst outlook.

Intuit’s diverse portfolio, which includes flagship products such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Credit Karma, continues to drive its growth narrative. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly evolving financial landscape positions it well for sustained performance. For investors seeking exposure to a resilient tech stock with growth potential and strong market fundamentals, Intuit Inc. presents a compelling opportunity.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Deere & Company (DE) Stock Analysis: Navigating Opportunities with a 1.71% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Robust 8.80% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 3.86% Potential Upside with Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock Analysis: Exploring the 32.56% Potential Upside with Robust Free Cash Flow

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings Signal a Potential 30.74% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock Analysis: Unpacking the 10.13% Potential Upside and Strong Buy Consensus

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.