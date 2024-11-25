IHG expands US loyalty program with new co-branded credit card agreements

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has entered into new agreements with our current issuing and financial services partners to continue providing co-branded IHG One Rewards credit cards in the US. The new agreements, including that with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Chase), are effective immediately and have an initial term running through to 2036.

Co-brand credit cards drive further membership and loyalty to our IHG One Rewards programme, deepening guest relationships and delivering more business to our hotels. Co-brand credit card agreements generate ancillary fee streams for IHG, in consideration for: providing the co-brand partners with access to our loyalty programme and customer base, and rights to use our brands; arranging for the provision of future benefits to members who have earned points or free night certificates; and performing marketing services.

Total fees to IHG are expected to significantly increase from the start of the new agreements and to continue growing over the term. This growth will be driven by IHG’s and our partners’ ongoing commitment to expand the overall US co‑brand credit card business, and the number and usage of card accounts. This will also be supported by the growth of IHG One Rewards membership and loyalty penetration, together with the ongoing expansion of IHG’s hotel portfolio. Fees recognised within IHG’s operating profit from reportable segments were $39m in 2023, with these expected to be double that level in 2025 and to more than triple by 2028, and with continued growth anticipated in the years beyond. The balance of fees is recognised within System Fund revenue, and this is also expected to grow meaningfully over the term of the new agreements.

As part of the new agreements, upfront cash inflows totalling $137m, pre-tax, are expected to be received over the coming months as part of InterContinental Hotels Group’s cash flow, and will be recognised within fee income over the term of the new agreements.

The IHG One Rewards programme is on track to have approximately 145 million members globally by the end of the year, with enrolments to date in 2024 having grown by more than 10% year-on-year. Loyalty members typically spend approximately 20% more in IHG hotels than non‑members and are around ten times more likely to book through IHG direct channels. In the first half of 2024, Reward Night redemptions grew by around 15% year‑on-year, demonstrating strong member engagement and driving increased returns for our hotel owners. Loyalty penetration has also significantly increased, with members now responsible for over 60% of room nights globally in 2024 and approaching 70% in the Americas, each up more than 10%pts on the penetration rates prior to the 2022 refresh of the programme.

IHG One Rewards co-brand credit card holders stay even more frequently and spend more in IHG hotels. In 2023, following the update of US card products alongside the relaunch of the loyalty programme in the prior year, new card accounts reached record levels and we saw double-digit percentage growth in total card spend. This has continued in 2024, such that compared to pre relaunch levels two years earlier, new accounts are up by over 60% and total card spend is around 30% higher.

Our new agreements build on IHG’s strong track record of driving growth and shareholder returns. In February 2024, IHG set out a clear framework for future value creation over the medium to long term. As part of this, we aim to grow ancillary products and fee streams, including those from co-brand credit cards. The expansion of ancillary fee streams creates further value in addition to IHG targeting delivering 100-150bps annual improvement in fee margin from operational leverage. This is already being achieved in 2024, with fee revenue growth and margin improvement from loyalty point sales to consumers that is now being reported within results from reportable segments, and is followed by today’s announcement.