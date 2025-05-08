ICG Enterprise Trust delivers 10.5% return and £59m shareholder payout

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) has announced its preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2025.

Highlights

Actively-managed Portfolio focused on global mid-market private companies generating resilient growth

NAV per Share reaches 2,073p; NAV per Share Total Return* of 10.5% during the year and five-year annualised return of 14.5%

Portfolio Return* on a Sterling basis of 10.6%; portfolio companies reporting ~15% LTM earnings growth1

40 Full Exits executed at a weighted-average Uplift to Carrying Value of 19.0%

Shareholder-focused capital allocation policy: £59m (5% of opening NAV) returned to shareholders in FY252 (FY24: £35m), of which £36m through buybacks (FY24: £13m) and £23m through dividends of 36p per share (FY24: £22m, 33p per share)

Wide range of potential outcomes to market transaction activity; secondaries market could present compelling opportunities

Sector positioning, strong origination network and robust balance sheet position us well in current environment

Post period-end, announced an additional £107m proceeds from a secondary sale and the realisation of Minimax (largest portfolio company, 3.1% of Portfolio at 31 January 2025)

1 EBITDA, based on Enlarged Perimeter covering 67% of the Portfolio

2 Based on dividends declared or proposed for Q1 FY25 – Q4 FY25 inclusive, and buybacks up to and including 31 January 2025

*This is an Alternative Performance Measure. Please refer to the Glossary for the definition.