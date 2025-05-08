Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ICG Enterprise Trust delivers 10.5% return and £59m shareholder payout

ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) has announced its preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2025.

Highlights

  • Actively-managed Portfolio focused on global mid-market private companies generating resilient growth
  • NAV per Share reaches 2,073p; NAV per Share Total Return* of 10.5% during the year and five-year annualised return of 14.5%
  • Portfolio Return* on a Sterling basis of 10.6%; portfolio companies reporting ~15% LTM earnings growth1
  • 40 Full Exits executed at a weighted-average Uplift to Carrying Value of 19.0%
  • Shareholder-focused capital allocation policy: £59m (5% of opening NAV) returned to shareholders in FY252 (FY24: £35m), of which £36m through buybacks (FY24: £13m) and £23m through dividends of 36p per share (FY24: £22m, 33p per share)
  • Wide range of potential outcomes to market transaction activity; secondaries market could present compelling opportunities
  • Sector positioning, strong origination network and robust balance sheet position us well in current environment
  • Post period-end, announced an additional £107m proceeds from a secondary sale and the realisation of Minimax (largest portfolio company, 3.1% of Portfolio at 31 January 2025)

1 EBITDA, based on Enlarged Perimeter covering 67% of the Portfolio
2 Based on dividends declared or proposed for Q1 FY25 – Q4 FY25 inclusive, and buybacks up to and including 31 January 2025

*This is an Alternative Performance Measure. Please refer to the Glossary for the definition.

ICG-Enterprise-Trust-FY25-PresentationDownload
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hardman & Co

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Capital allocation, returns and buybacks (LON:ICGT)

    Explore ICG Enterprise Trust's strategic capital allocation and its impact on returns with Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas in DirectorsTalk's exclusive interview.

    ICG Enterprise Trust, How a Unique Capital Strategy Drives Long-Term Investor Gains (Video)

    Explore how ICG Enterprise Trust PLC sets itself apart in private equity with strategic capital allocation, delivering 13.8% CAGR over five years.
    Hardman & Co

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Unique approach to capital allocation

    Explore how ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) uniquely enhances shareholder value through strategic capital allocation and defensive growth strategies.
    Hardman & Co

    ICG Enterprise Trust: Strong portfolio growth, increased investments and resilient strategy

    Explore ICG Enterprise Trust plc's impressive Q1 results, showcasing 14% EBITDA growth and strategic capital allocation insights from Hardman & Co Analyst.

    ICG Enterprise Trust Operating companies’ widening margins and strong EBITDA growth (VIDEO)

    Explore ICG Enterprise Trust Plc's strategic growth and investment insights as Analyst Mark Thomas reviews their strong 1H FY25 performance.
    Hardman & Co

    ICG Enterprise Trust H1 FY’25: Resilient performance and Defensive growth

    ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) showcases robust performance in 1HFY’25, with a notable 14% EBITDA growth and widening margins amid economic challenges.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.