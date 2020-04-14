Don't Miss
Hyve Group a potential equity fundraise is under review

Hyve Group plc (LON:HYVE) have today noted the recent media speculation regarding a potential equity fundraise by the Company.

As set out in its announcement of 8 April 2020, the Board continues to take decisive action and is reviewing all options to secure the Group’s long-term financial position. The options under review include a potential equity fundraise. The Company continues to be engaged in constructive dialogue with the Group’s lenders in relation to covenant headroom and facility flexibility and has already secured a waiver of the June 2020 covenant tests under its debt facilities.

Hyve Group board states that it remains confident that the Group’s strategy of focusing on market-leading events provides a strong platform to return to growth post the current crisis and its priority remains to safeguard the Group’s customers, colleagues and communities during this period of uncertainty.

A further announcement will be made if required.

