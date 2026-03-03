Helium’s expanding role across healthcare, technology and space

Helium rarely attracts attention in mainstream markets, yet it plays a central role in several of the world’s most advanced industries. Its unique physical properties, particularly its inert nature and extremely low boiling point, make it indispensable in applications where stability and precision are critical.

Helium is not mined directly. It is recovered during natural gas processing and only where geological conditions have allowed it to accumulate in meaningful concentrations. This creates a naturally constrained supply base, concentrated in a limited number of production regions. While this structure can introduce periodic tightness, it also underpins the long term value of reliable production and processing capacity. As older strategic reserves have been reduced and new projects move through development cycles, the market is adjusting to a more commercially driven supply model.

Demand remains firmly anchored in sectors that benefit from durable investment trends. Healthcare is a core pillar. Liquid helium is used to cool the superconducting magnets inside MRI scanners, enabling high resolution imaging that supports diagnosis and treatment planning. Although newer equipment designs are becoming more efficient in their helium use, the global installed base continues to require steady supply.

Semiconductor manufacturing provides another structural driver. Helium is used to create inert environments and to manage temperature during sensitive stages of chip production. With sustained investment in advanced manufacturing capacity, particularly in response to digitalisation and artificial intelligence demand, helium sits within a broader ecosystem of high value inputs supporting technology infrastructure.

In aerospace and space launch activities, helium is used to pressurise fuel tanks and purge propulsion systems because it does not react under extreme conditions. As commercial launch providers and national space programmes pursue more frequent missions, demand from this segment adds to the diversification of helium’s end markets.

