Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and .1% Upside Potential

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated with ticker code (HR) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $20.00 and $16.00 calculating the mean target price we have $18.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of .1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $17.75 while the 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of 6.44B. The current share price for the company is: $17.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,448,824,408 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.46 and a 0.24% return on assets.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. It acquires properties from health systems, developers, physician groups, and other private investors. Its portfolio includes Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Porter Adventist Mob Portfolio, Taj Mahal Medical Center, Penrose Pavilion, Church Street Mobs, Parkway Professional Mob I And II, Clearview Mob I And Mob II, Highmark Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, 2100 Exeter Road, Mid-State Medical Center, Pima Medical Pavilion I & II, and others. It has invested in approximately 721 real estate properties in 35 states totaling approximately 42 million square feet. It provides leasing and property management services to more than 39 million square feet nationwide.