Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 30.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited with ticker (LON:GKP) now has a potential upside of 30.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited share price of 153 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 30.6%. Trading has ranged between 89 (52 week low) and 172 (52 week high) with an average of 680,269 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £335,273,188.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company operates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company is the operator of the Shaikan Field, situated approximately 60 kilometers to the north-west of Erbil, the city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and covering an area of over 280 square kilometers (km2). The Company has a Production Sharing Contract with the Kurdistan Regional Government and has an 80% working interest in the Shaikan license. The Company’s subsidiaries include Gulf Keystone Petroleum (UK) Limited, which is engaged in management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services. Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited, which is focused on exploration, evaluation, development and production activities in Kurdistan.



