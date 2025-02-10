Follow us on:

Griffin Mining Ltd 2.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining Ltd with ticker (LON:GFM) now has a potential upside of 2.7% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Griffin Mining Ltd share price of 185 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 2.7%. Trading has ranged between 95 (52 week low) and 190 (52 week high) with an average of 77,005 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £341,811,920.

Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company. The Company holds an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (Hebei Hua Ao) through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (China Zinc), which holds licenses, including the mine and processing facilities near Caijiaying Village (the Caijiaying Mine) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company also holds a 90% interest in Hebei Sino Anglo Mining Development Company Limited (Hebei Anglo), which has interests in exploration licenses immediately surrounding the Hebei Hua Ao license area. The Caijiaying Mine is an operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine, together with a processing plant, camp and supporting facilities located approximately 250 kilometers (km) by road, northwest of Beijing. The Caijiaying Mine is located at the northern margin of the North China Craton in the Yanshan Metallogenic Belt within Hebei Province of the PRC.



